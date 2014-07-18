BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
July 18 Jean Pierre Rosselet Cosmetics AG : * FY sales 21.8 million EUR * FY operating profit 0.4 million EUR, net profit 0.2 million EUR * Says sees 2014 sales rising
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.