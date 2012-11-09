Nov 9 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling almost
745,000 Jeep sport utility vehicles in the United States to fix
a part that could cause the airbags to inadvertently deploy.
Chrysler, controlled by Italy's Fiat SpA, is
recalling 744,822 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Liberty SUVs from
model years 2002 through 2004 because a part in the vehicles'
airbag control module may fail, according to documents filed
with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A failure of that module could cause the front airbags, side
curtain airbags and seatbelt pretensioners to deploy
inadvertently while the SUVs are being operated, increasing the
risk of injury or accident, according to NHTSA documents.
In October 2011, NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation
relating to complaints of inadvertent airbag deployments in
Liberty SUVs, according to the documents. In January 2012, the
probe was upgraded to an engineering analysis to include the
Grand Cherokee SUVs.
The probe found 215 cases of inadvertent airbag deployments
that resulted in 81 minor injuries involving both SUVs,
according to the documents. There were no crashes found to have
been caused by inadvertent airbag deployment.
Chrysler's dealers will install a supplemental jumper
harness to the airbag control module at no cost to owners. The
recall is expected to begin in January.