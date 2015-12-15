Dec 15 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC said
revenue from its bond trading business tumbled 83 percent in the
fiscal fourth quarter as Wall Street continues to reel from a
difficult environment for fixed income.
New York-based Jefferies Group, a unit of Leucadia National
Corp, reports earnings a month before most bigger Wall
Street firms and often hints at how rivals will perform.
Total sales and trading revenue at Jefferies dropped 36
percent to $132.1 million for the three months ended Nov. 30.
Fixed income "did not perform well in 2015," Jefferies CEO
Rich Handler said. Handler attributed the decline to
anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate hike, the
collapse in the global energy markets and reduced market
liquidity.
Bond trading has been under pressure since the financial
crisis as new rules discourage banks from trading off their own
balance sheet and regulators demand that banks boost capital.
Handler said he expects the bank's fixed income business to
rebound in 2016.
Jefferies earned $513 million in net revenue for the
quarter, adjusted for the sale of its commodities unit Bache.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Nick Zieminski)