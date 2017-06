Jan 28 Jefferies Group Inc : * U.S. says mortgage securities trader who worked at Jefferies Group Inc

charged with securities fraud, defrauding tarp * U.S. says jesse litvak, who has been a Jefferies managing director, also

charged with making false statements to government * U.S. says litvak was arrested at his home this morning * U.S. says litvak charged with 16 criminal counts, accuses him of defrauding

variety of funds of more than $2 million