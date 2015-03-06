(Adds details about the division)

NEW YORK, March 6 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, has cut about 20 jobs in its commodities futures brokerage in New York and Chicago, three sources familiar with the cuts said on Friday.

People affected by the move were let go on Thursday, the sources told Reuters, in what was described as a sweep that affected employees who handled energy, softs and metals markets.

A spokesman declined to comment.

The cuts are the latest sign of the brokerage industry's deepening woes as tighter regulation, increasing competition and rising fees hurt margins.

The move comes as the U.S. bank continues talks to sell its commodities derivatives brokerage, which was built around Prudential Bache, one of the world's oldest commodities futures brokers.

Macquarie Group Ltd was one of several suitors interested in the business, although the status of the negotiations is not known. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, Josephine Mason and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom Brown)