* Bank discloses pay plans for two top execs through 2015
* CEO, executive committee chairman to get up to $13 mln a
year
* Disclosures come after stock decline related to pay
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
Sept 21 Jefferies Group Inc took the
unusual step of outlining compensation plans for its two top
executives for the next three years after the investment bank's
shares came under pressure over pay concerns.
Jefferies Chief Executive Richard Handler and Brian
Friedman, who is chairman of the executive committee, will each
be eligible to earn up to $13 million a year from 2013 to 2015,
with bonuses dependent on performance and subject to claw-back
provisions, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Jefferies shares reversed a decline to close 1 percent
higher on news of the compensation plans.
Each executive will get a $1 million salary and up to $12
million in bonus awards each year.
Bonuses will be based upon reaching targets for earnings per
share, return on equity and pre-tax profit margin. Friedman will
also have his bonus reduced by any annual compensation he
receives from Jefferies Capital Partners LLC, a private-equity
firm associated with the bank. Friedman is president of that
entity.
A subcommittee of the board of directors will decide whether
to award the bonuses in cash, restricted stock or restricted
stock units.
Handler's pay package for fiscal 2011 amounted to $1 million
in salary and a $13 million bonus in the form of restricted
stock that vests from 2010 to 2012, according to a proxy filing.
Friedman earned a $750,000 base salary and a $9.75 million
bonus in restricted stock that vests from 2010 to 2012.
Both executives turned down additional pay-for-performance
bonuses last year.
Jefferies disclosed its plan for future executive pay a day
after analysts peppered executives with compensation questions
on an earnings conference call.
Jefferies paid employees 59.6 percent of net revenue, in
line with the previous quarter, but above the 50 percent ratio
that industry peers generally target. Three analysts asked
management about the figure and how they expect it to change in
the future.
Jefferies shares fell 7.3 percent on Thursday, closing at
$14.52, and fell as much as 3 percent further on Friday before
the investment bank disclosed the pay plans. The stock closed up
1 percent at $14.66 on Friday.