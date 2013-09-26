BRIEF-Industrial Securities' 2016 net profit down 50.9 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 50.9 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($289.67 million)
Sept 25 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, has been ordered by an arbitrator to pay $7 million to an investor over an auction-rate securities dispute.
Saddlebag LLC filed a statement of claim in May 2012 with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority claiming Jefferies wrongfully invested certain bond proceeds in unspecified, illiquid, auction-rate securities.
Auction-rate securities were sold by financial firms as highly-liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds but with slightly higher returns.
But the $330 billion auction-rate market failed in 2008 due to the credit crunch, and thousands of investors were left with securities that could not be sold.
Saddlebag had originally requested $16 million in compensation. (FINRA Dispute Resolution:)
* Says 2016 net profit down 50.9 percent y/y at 2.0 billion yuan ($289.67 million)
SYDNEY, April 10 Hedge fund manager Elliott Advisors said on Monday it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping the mining giant's dual- corporate structure, demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return policy.