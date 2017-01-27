CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. Jan 27 A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of cheating his customers on bond prices, while acquitting him on nine other counts.
The verdict by jurors in New Haven, Connecticut came nearly three years after another jury found Litvak guilty of the same fraud counts and other charges in March 2014, and sentenced him to two years in prison. That verdict was later overturned on appeal.
