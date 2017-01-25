By Andy Thibault
| NEW HAVEN, Conn.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing
whether former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak
fraudulently cheated his customers on bond prices was struggling
on Wednesday to reach a verdict, appearing to have deadlocked on
two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
"I read it as if they have a partial verdict; I don't know
that," Chief Judge Janet Hall told prosecutors and defense
lawyers assembled in her New Haven, Connecticut federal
courtroom.
She said she plans to give jurors a special charge to see if
they can resolve their disagreement on the remaining counts,
following roughly four days of deliberations. It is unclear what
jurors may have decided on the other eight counts.
Litvak, who worked in Jefferies' office in Stamford,
Connecticut, was accused of generating $2.25 million of illegal
profit by misleading customers including AllianceBernstein and
Soros Fund Management about bond prices from 2009 to 2011.
The defendant had been found guilty of the same fraud counts
and other charges in March 2014, only to have that verdict and
his two-year prison sentence overturned on appeal. A retrial
began early this month.
(Reporting by Andy Thibault in New Haven, Connecticut; Editing
by Chris Reese)