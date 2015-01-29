MELBOURNE/NEW YORK Jan 29 Macquarie Group Ltd
is in talks to buy Jefferies Group LLC's
commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, three sources
said, as the Australian bank continues to expand its commodities
business while rivals retreat.
The Australian bank is one of several suitors interested in
a business that was built largely around Prudential Bache, one
of the world's oldest commodities futures brokers.
Jefferies bought PruBache four years ago, but the business
struggled in an increasingly tough regulatory environment. It
suffered more recently from heavy losses tied to a bunker fuel
bankruptcy.
A deal could be possible in the next few months, said the
sources, who are unauthorized to speak to the media.
Spokespeople for Macquarie and Jefferies declined to comment
on Thursday.
News of the talks come just a month after the U.S.
investment bank, owned by Leucadia National Corp, said
it was looking for strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Jefferies reported a fourth-quarter loss of $93 million,
partly due to a bad-debt provision of some $52 million tied to
money owned by one of its clients, bankrupt OW Bunker.
For Macquarie, it would be the latest push deeper into
commodities, handing it a mid-tier global player in the highly
competitive business of clearing and executing oil, base metals
and agricultural futures trading for customers ranging from
grain elevators to hedge funds.
Jefferies held some $2.1 billion in customer funds at the
end of November, making it the 17th largest futures commission
merchant (FCM) in the United States, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data. That was bigger than the $1.6
billion held by Macquarie Futures USA.
In recent years, the bank has beefed up its physical
presence, unencumbered by the tighter regulations that have
forced U.S. rivals like JPMorgan Chase and Morgan
Stanley to retreat from the volatile and lucrative
market.
Commodities have become an increasingly important profit
driver at Australia's largest investment bank, which is
targeting a 20 percent jump in annual profit this year.
Still, Macquarie's interest comes as FCM are struggling with
ultra-low commission fees and interest rates and the growing
popularity of electronic trading, while overcapacity in the
industry and high regulation.
Larger rivals in the sector like Newedge and ICAP are
retrenching.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Catherine Ngai and
Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)