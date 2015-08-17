Aug 17 Jefferies has hired Jeff Pranaitis, an investment banker at Raymond James Financial Inc, to head safety, security and protection services at the global investment banking firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pranaitis began his new position Monday at Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp..

At Raymond James, Pranaitis was a managing director in the security, defense and government services group, with a primary focus on security services.

He has advised on transactions including Blackstone Group LP's 2012 purchase of home security provider Vivint Inc for more than $2 billion, and the sale of Protection 1, a full-service business and home security company to Apollo Global Management, LLC which closed in July.

Pranaitis will be covering the security industry and related businesses globally, one of the people said.

Prior to Raymond James, Pranaitis covered the security industry at Lehman Brothers and began his career at Wasserstein Perella & Co.

A Jefferies spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Bernadette Baum)