EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Jan 4 Jefferies Group's executives and employees at it prime brokerage unit have threatened to leave over several issues including the recent restructuring and year-end compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Jefferies executives and global head of the prime-brokerage unit Glen Dailey had a series of meetings Tuesday to discuss the issue, the Journal said.
In a response to the Journal, Dailey acknowledged the discussions but said no one was leaving, adding, "family affairs are now in order."
Large U.S. banks have planned to lay off around 40,000 employees so far as European sovereign debt crises and weak economic growth hit their businesses. Wall Street bonuses are also expected to decline as much as 30-40 percent this year.
In the fiscal fourth quarter, Jefferies lost eight clients from its prime brokerage business but some of them returned and 34 others transferred cash balances to other custodians. The investment bank also cut employees and made sharp cuts to the bonus pool.
A Jefferies spokesman declined to comment on the Journal report.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has