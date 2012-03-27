EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON, March 27 Midsize U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group Inc is looking to set up a corporate lending business in Europe as part of its expansion plans in the region, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The bank plans to establish a European financing arm this year in an effort to grab market share from rivals scaling back corporate lending, the FT said.
"We are working actively to develop corporate lending capacity [in Europe] and have underwritings in process," Brian Friedman, chairman of Jefferies' executive committee, was quoted as saying in the report.
Jefferies snapped up historic British stockbroker Hoare Govett from Royal Bank of Scotland in February as part of its expansion in the London marketplace.
Jefferies could not be immediately reached for comment outside normal U.S. business hours.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has