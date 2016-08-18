(Adds Jefferies comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Aug 18 Jefferies Group LLC is being
sued by a former female investment banker who accused it of
stripping away her bonus and derailing her career because she
became pregnant.
In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday night in federal court in
Manhattan, former Senior Vice President Shabari Nayak said,
Jefferies harbors "deep institutional biases" against women,
reflected when two top bankers told her that her "priorities"
needed to change after she had become pregnant with her first
child.
Nayak said Jefferies' actions and refusal to address her
complaints forced her to resign in March while on maternity
leave, ending her 11-1/2-year investment banking stint and
leaving her industrial sector group with 32 men and no women as
senior vice presidents or managing directors.
Nayak "delayed announcing her pregnancy as late as possible
because she feared her career would be derailed," her lawyer,
Scott Grubin, said in a statement. "We are determined to hold
Jefferies accountable for its discriminatory conduct."
The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive
damages against Jefferies, a New York-based unit of Leucadia
National Corp. Nayak now works at BMO Capital Markets
, brokerage industry records show.
A Jefferies spokesman said the investment bank plans to
defend against the lawsuit, which is "entirely without merit"
and concerns "the past compensation of an individual who
voluntary resigned to work at a competing bank."
Over the years, many investment banks have been accused of
gender bias, including denial of pay or career opportunities to
women when they become pregnant.
Nayak said she had been on track to become a Jefferies
managing director in 2016 before she told co-defendants Peter
Scott, head of industrials investment banking in the Americas,
and Christopher Kanoff, global co-head of investment banking, of
her pregnancy last August.
She said Scott offered to help her find a "less demanding"
role, perhaps in human resources, and that he and Kanoff denied
her a 2015 bonus though she brought in 45 percent more revenue
than in 2014, when she received a six-figure bonus.
In contrast, she said a male colleague in her group who
performed similar work received a "substantial" bonus for 2015.
BMO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is Nayak v. Jefferies Group LLC et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-06528.
