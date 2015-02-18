NEW YORK Feb 18 The U.S. government has urged a
federal appeals court not to throw out a former Jefferies Group
Inc managing director's conviction for defrauding mortgage bond
investors after the financial crisis, which the court had warned
it might do.
In a Tuesday filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly of Connecticut said jurors
could have reasonably concluded that defendant Jesse Litvak
intentionally lied to customers from 2009 to 2011 about trades
he handled for them.
Daly said the government also presented "overwhelming"
evidence that Litvak's lies were material to the U.S. Department
of the Treasury, which was trying to bail out the economy
through the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program.
"The evidence was sufficient for the jury to convict Litvak
of securities fraud, TARP fraud, and making false statements,"
Daly said. She also said jurors were properly instructed on the
law.
Litvak, 40, was sentenced to two years in prison following
his conviction last March by a federal jury in New Haven,
Connecticut, on all 15 counts he faced.
But the married father of two is free on bail after the 2nd
Circuit in October said his appeal raised "a substantial
question of law or fact likely to result in reversal."
Prosecutors said Litvak defrauded customers, including
participants in TARP's Public-Private Investment Program, about
prices of mortgage-backed securities he bought and sold.
They said this helped increase Jefferies' profit by more
than $2.25 million and boost Litvak's own pay, which he thought
too low.
Defense lawyers have said Litvak's conduct was known to his
supervisors and common at Jefferies and that his customers had
the experience to know if he were cheating them.
They also said the trial judge instructed jurors
incorrectly, and wrongly excluded a variety of testimony.
A decision by the 2nd Circuit could come this year.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, in
March agreed to enter a non-prosecution agreement and pay $25
million to end U.S. criminal and civil probes into its
supervision of Litvak and other traders.
The case is Litvak v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-2902.
