July 3 A former Jefferies Group Inc managing
director has lost a bid to overturn his conviction for
defrauding investors in mortgage bond trades after the financial
crisis.
In a decision late Wednesday, Chief Judge Janet Hall of the
U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, ruled prosecutors
sufficiently proved that Jesse Litvak, 39, had lied to customers
about the prices of residential mortgage-backed securities, in
an effort to make more money for Jefferies and for himself.
Prosecutors had accused the trader of swindling customers
such as AllianceBernstein Holding LP out of more than $2
million from 2009 to 2011 by inflating bond prices, lying about
what Jefferies paid for bonds and inventing sellers.
Jurors convicted Litvak on all 15 counts he faced on March
7.
"Litvak exploited the opacity of the RMBS market to his
victims' detriment and to [Jefferies'] and his own advantage,"
Hall wrote in a 24-page decision. "A rational jury could have
concluded that, absent Litvak's lies, his victims could have
negotiated a better deal with him."
Ross Garber and Patrick Smith, two of Litvak's lawyers, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
The decision cleared the way for Litvak to be sentenced on
July 23. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison term and a
$5 million fine. Litvak, a married father of two, has said a
prison term of no more than 14 months is fair.
Litvak's criminal case is the first against an individual
arising from a 2009 law banning major fraud against the United
States through the $700 billion federal bailout known as the
Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).
Part of Litvak's fraud targeted participants in the
Public-Private Investment Program (PPIP), a TARP initiative
designed to invigorate a moribund mortgage debt market,
prosecutors said.
In seeking a judgment of acquittal or a new trial, Litvak
had argued his customers were professional money managers who
knew whether the bond prices on their trades were fair. He also
said his activities were immaterial to his customers' decisions,
and commonplace in the industry.
Hall pointed to testimony from former customers that
Litvak's lies "mattered to them" and affected the prices they
paid.
As to the TARP fraud charge, Hall said there was ample
evidence, including online chats, to show Litvak knew his
customers were conducting transactions to help the government,
including trades through the PPIP.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, agreed
five days after the Litvak verdict to enter a nonprosecution
agreement and pay $25 million to settle criminal and civil
probes into its alleged failure to properly supervise traders.
The case is U.S. v. Litvak, U.S. District Court, District of
Connecticut, No. 13-cr-00019.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)