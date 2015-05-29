NEW YORK May 29 Jefferies has led seven
leveraged loans totalling $5.07 billion since April as it
continues to profit at the expense of regulated banks which are
unable to lend to deals that US regulators deem risky.
Jefferies has become the non-bank lender of choice in the US
market as it is able to finance companies with higher leverage
levels including software company Epicor Software Corp and
network security company Blue Coat Systems.
The investment bank is also leading a new highly leveraged
$1.4 billion loan to finance private equity firm Veritas
Capital's acquisition of aircraft engine maintenance and repair
services StandardAero, market sources said. The deal, which was
announced on Tuesday, has yet to launch.
US leveraged lending guidelines were introduced in March
2013 which view leverage over six times as problematic and also
focus on a borrowers' ability to pay off debt in a specific
timeframe.
The guidelines have divided the US leveraged loan market
into banks regulated by the Fed, the OCC and the FDIC and
non-regulated institutional capital providers, which are able to
do deals that many banks are unable to arrange or underwrite.
Constraints on banks are helping Jefferies to rise up the
league tables. The investment bank was 11th in Thomson Reuters
LPC's sponsored bookrunner league tables in the first quarter,
compared to 13th in 2014.
"We do see them (Jefferies) being more aggressive. They are
currently finalizing the Epicor dividend recapitalisation which
has leverage of more than seven times," an industry source said.
Despite Jefferies' recent focus on highly leveraged loans,
the firm has a long track record as a lender in the US leveraged
loan market.
"We have been building our leveraged finance business for 25
years and entered the loan business by establishing Jefferies
Finance over 10 years ago. In the last five years alone, we have
provided over $60 billion in loan commitments to our
increasingly diverse client base," said Richard B. Handler,
Jefferies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
STRONG DEMAND
Strong demand from investors after limited dealflow in the
US leveraged loan market in 2015 so far is ensuring that even
highly leveraged deals are receiving a good response from
investors.
Jefferies, Macquarie and Nomura syndicated a $1.5 billion
leveraged loan for Epicor in early May, which had leverage of
7.3 times total debt based on annual revenue of $855 million and
$269 million in EBITDA, sources said.
The loan, which includes a $1.4 billion, seven-year
covenant-lite term loan B and a $100 million revolving credit,
refinanced and recapitalised Epicor's existing capital structure
and paid a dividend to shareholders led by financial
sponsor Apax Partners.
The term loan priced at 375 basis points (bp) over Libor,
lower than guidance of 400bp with a 1 percent Libor floor, after
strong investor appetite.
Jefferies also arranged a $1.15 billion term loan in May
supporting Blue Coat's $2.4 billion sale to private equity firm
Bain Capital from previous sponsor Thoma Bravo.
The loan, which had total debt of 6.2 times, was increased
from $1.05 billion in syndication and the spread and discount
were also tightened due to robust investor demand.
Both companies have strong free cash flow and good EBITDA
margins, but banks are less willing or able to arrange loans
with higher leverage levels for fear of being penalized for
having too many 'criticised' deals on their books.
"The deals are not bad deals,"a banker said.
Several of Jefferies' recent deals are in the technology
sector, which can typically sustain higher leverage levels due
to strong free cash flow - a measure of financial performance
that shows a borrowers' ability to reduce debt among other
things.
ALTERNATIVE LENDER
Jefferies established itself as one of the most high profile
alternative lenders last November when it teamed up with three
others, including one bank - JP Morgan - to underwrite Vista
Equity Partners' $4.3 billion buyout of Tibco Software which had
leverage of more than eight times.
Jefferies also partnered with Nomura, Guggenheim Partners
and Apollo to finance Vista's $1.5 billion acquisition of
payment processing company TransFirst Inc last October, which it
is now repricing.
TransFirst's $700 million first-lien term loan repricing
launched on Thursday along with a $130 million incremental
facility which will push the company's leverage back to 7.2
times total debt, which is the level it had after its buyout
last year, sources said.
Jefferies' recent focus on highly leveraged loans
supplements its typical role as a middle market lender, but the
bank still faces stiff competition from banks to arrange bigger
deals with lower leverage.
"For deals under six times, I still see them as a secondary
alternative to the regulated banks, except perhaps in their
traditional smaller deal size space," the industry source said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg. Editing by Tessa
Walsh)