BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
July 1 Jefferies LLC has hired an eight-person team from BB&T Corp to offer investment banking advice to automotive aftermarket companies, from suppliers and distributors to retailers and installers, people familiar with the matter said.
The team will be led by Rex Green and Jonathan Carey, who established BB&T's automotive aftermarket industry practice in 2004, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified because the appointments are not public.
Green and Carey have been named managing directors and global co-heads of Jefferies' automotive aftermarket investment banking, the people added. The team will be based in Boston.
Jefferies declined to comment while BB&T did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜