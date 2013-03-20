Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Jefferies upgrades Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 365 rupees from 343 rupees, citing attractive valuations.
The investment bank says current valuations have discounted most production-related risks, while continued high crude price or further rupee depreciation could provide significant upside in the stock price.
Jefferies adds current price provide a good entry opportunity with limited downside risk.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.