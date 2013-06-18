June 18 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC,
which is now part of Leucadia National Corp, reported a
34 percent drop in quarterly profit as uncertainty about the
U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus program hurt fixed-income
trading.
Net income fell to $42 million from $63.5 million, while
revenue from fixed-income trading fell 27 percent to $213.3
million from a year earlier.
Revenue from investment banking also fell 7 percent to
$277.1 million as the M&A market is yet to fully recover from
the European crisis.
Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler described the bond
trading environment as tepid and cautious, indicating that the
fixed-income divisions of larger investment banks were also
bracing for a tougher quarter.
Jefferies, which kicks off the reporting season for
investment banks, is often viewed as an indicator of performance
at Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group and
Morgan Stanley.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month that the central
bank could scale back its stimulus measures if the economy
improves. The Fed is spending $85 billion every month on buying
bonds to keep borrowing costs low and boost demand.
Leucadia, which models itself on Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway and owns companies ranging from real estate to
mining, paid $2.76 billion in stock for the remaining 71 percent
stake in Jefferies.
Shares of Leucadia were down nearly 1 percent at $27.47 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.