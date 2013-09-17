BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
Sept 17 Jefferies Group LLC reported an 83 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower revenue in its fixed-income business.
Net earnings fell to $11.7 million for the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $70.2 million, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 30 percent to $517 million.
Jefferies is now part of investment group Leucadia National Corp.
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.