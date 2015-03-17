New Zealand central bank holds rates at 1.75 percent
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
March 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its fixed income and investment banking businesses.
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies plunged to $11.7 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $112.4 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WELLINGTON, May 11 New Zealand's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 1.75 percent on Thursday, reiterating that it would keep rates on hold for a considerable period.
* Clifton Bancorp Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017; declares cash dividend