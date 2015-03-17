March 17 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, reported a 90 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its fixed income and investment banking businesses.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies plunged to $11.7 million in the first quarter ended Feb. 28, from $112.4 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)