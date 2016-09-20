Sept 20 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong revenue in its fixed income trading business.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies rose to $41.17 million in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.06 million a year earlier.

Overall trading revenue rose about 86 percent to $343.64 million.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks off the reporting season for investment banks and is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)