Sept 20 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC
reported a jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong revenue in
its fixed income trading business.
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies rose to $41.17
million in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.06 million a
year earlier.
Overall trading revenue rose about 86 percent to $343.64
million.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks
off the reporting season for investment banks and is often
viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks.
