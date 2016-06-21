(Adds background, recasts lead, headline)
By Richa Naidu and Olivia Oran
June 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC said
on Tuesday its quarterly results had returned to a more normal
level, as stock and bond trading conditions improved.
Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, said
overall trading revenue rose around 21 percent to $462 million
in the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, as markets have
stabilized in the last several months after a challenging start
to the year.
The bank reported a 9.9 percent decline in profit during the
quarter, as fees from underwriting stocks and bonds remained
depressed.
Jefferies kicks off the reporting season for Wall Street
banks and is often viewed as an indicator of their trading
performance.
Revenue from fixed-income trading jumped 55.4 percent to
$238 million in the quarter.
The results were a significant improvement from the fiscal
first quarter, in which Jefferies reported a loss as bond
trading revenue plunged.
"Virtually all our fixed income business lines across all
regions delivering improved performance," Chief Executive
Officer Rich Handler said in a statement.
Net earnings attributable to Jefferies slipped to $53.9
million in the fiscal second quarter from $59.8 million a year
earlier.
Revenue from investment banking slumped 37.4 percent to $253
million. The unit accounted for just over half of Jefferies' net
revenue a year earlier.
Handler said the firm's third-quarter investment banking
backlog was "showing encouraging improvement."
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New
York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chris Reese)