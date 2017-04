Reuters Market Eye - Jefferies initiates coverage of Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) with a "buy" rating and a target price of 665 rupees.

The brokerage says the company will benefit from the government's action to allow higher diesel prices, which reduces the subsidy burden on Oil India, and says a potential gas price hike could be an additional catalyst.

The bank says that every $1/mmbtu increase in gas prices would increase Oil India's fiscal 2015 earnings per share by 6 percent.

At 11:45 a.m., Oil India shares are up 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)