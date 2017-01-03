Jan 3 Jefferies Group LLC has hired
four senior Credit Suisse AG loan team members,
according to people familiar with the matter, reflecting
anticipation for new trading opportunities around leveraged
finance.
The hires come after Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National
Corp, quadrupled its profit during the fourth quarter.
The hires include Credit Suisse veteran Jonathan Moneypenny,
who will co-head global leveraged finance capital markets
alongside Brian Wolfe. Moneypenny, who had been at the Swiss
bank for at least 20 years, will report to Jefferies fixed
income head Fred Orlan.
Also joining Jefferies from Credit Suisse is Joseph Kieffer
as U.S. head of leveraged finance capital markets.
New additions also include John Bown, who will join as head
of loan sales, and Brad Capadona as a managing director in loan
trading. Both will report to Jefferies' head of loan trading
Anthony LoGrippo.
Jefferies spokesman Richard Khaleel declined to comment.
"We have a top ranked leverage finance franchise with a deep
bench of senior talent," said Credit Suisse spokeswoman Nicole
Sharp. "We remain fully committed to our market leading business
now and going forward."
Credit Suisse ranked second for global leveraged finance in
2016, according to Dealogic.
Separately, Dean Decker, who had served as global head of
gaming investment banking at Credit Suisse, will join Jefferies
as global co-head of real estate, gaming and lodging investment
banking alongside John Ockerbloom.
Jeb Slowik will also join Jefferies from Credit Suisse as
co-head of leveraged finance origination alongside Rob
Fullerton.
Last year, a group of five Credit Suisse technology
investment bankers left for Jefferies, prompting a court case.
Credit Suisse has been scaling back its trading operations
and has pushed more into wealth management to boost
profitability. The bank said in December it had hired Mike
Stewart, a former wealth management and trading executive from
UBS Group AG, as head of equities.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss and Olivia Oran in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)