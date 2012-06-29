The new 'Ritz' car stands on a display during its launch in New Delhi in this May 15, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) shares rise 3.9 percent after Jefferies upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 1,446 rupees from 1,398 rupees.

Jefferies analysts Govindarajan Chellappa and Rajasa Kakulavarapu say Maruti Suzuki say "shift towards diesel has been best exploited by Maruti," adds auto maker to benefit from a combination of cyclical and secular trends, while competition is "waning."

Separately, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says Maruti is its preferred pick in the auto sector and is the best proxy on a cyclical recovery in the sector, especially with a slew of new products.

However, both Jefferies and Merrill Lynch downgrade Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) to "hold" and "neutral", respectively.

While Jefferies cites adverse risks to demand and a weakening product mix as Tata steps up investments, Merrill sees reduced visibility in commercial vehicle growth, among other factors.

Tata Motors shares up 1 percent.