Nov 20 A $1.78 billion bond sale by Alabama's
Jefferson County pulled in overseas buyers and other unusual
municipal market investors, offering fat interest rates to
overcome the taint of a landmark 2011 bankruptcy.
Not only did Jefferson County's deal mark the first time a
U.S. local government has sold muni debt while in bankruptcy,
but the three-day offering that finished on Tuesday also skirted
a taboo in America's $3.7 trillion muni market on borrowing by
issuers that have short-changed Wall Street lenders.
Some yields in the sale, whose proceeds will be used to pay
off current Jefferson County sewer-warrant owners at big
discounts, were as high as 8 percent on subordinate lien sewer
revenue capital appreciation warrants.
The county's success in selling new bonds and hammering out
big concessions from creditors through Chapter 9 bankruptcy may
lead to more filings by hard-pressed local governments,
according to lawyers and analysts.
But troubled borrowers also learned this week that tax-free
interest rates for fallen issuers will be very high, even if
they can find buyers for their new debt, according to analyst
Randy Smolik at Municipal Market Data.
"This is one of the first situations to occur where they can
understand their interest rate-cost risks," Smolik said.
Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, on Wednesday tried to
secure a judge's confirmation of a negotiated plan to end its
two-year bankruptcy. A ruling may come as soon as this week,
according to lawyers.
The exit plan being weighed by the judge calls for 40 years
of unpopular rate hikes for customers of the Jefferson County
sewer system, whose financial woes were the main driver of the
county's bankruptcy on Nov. 9, 2011.
Central to the plan is the success of Tuesday's debt sale,
whose proceeds will pay off JPMorgan Chase and other county
sewer-debt creditors at roughly 54 cents on the dollar.
"All of the county's new sewer warrants have been purchased
by the underwriters at an all-in cost of borrowing of 6.964
percent and an average maturity of 32.03 years," said David
Carrington, president of the Jefferson County Commission. "More
than 200 investors placed orders."
Buyers from Europe and Asia were among the bidders, he said.
Investors lured by the very high yields also included insurance
companies with a taste for the deal's unusual 40-year
maturities.
Much of the Jefferson County's debt underwritten by
Citigroup Global Markets and others was composed of current
interest swaps, according to pricing scales. On Tuesday, after
two days of retail sales, underwriters both cut and raised
prices for institutional customers.
Prices on 2044 insured senior lien sewer warrants rated an
underlying BBB-minus by Standard & Poor's and BB-plus by Fitch
in a $395 million tranche were changed to yield 5.30 on Tuesday
versus 5.50 for retail investors. The yield on a 2053 maturity
in the same series was 5.65 percent on Tuesday, down from 5.75
for retail buyers.
But institutional buyers got higher yields than retail on
uninsured, long-maturity subordinate current interest warrants
in an $811 million tranche. A 2042 issue was priced at 6.25
percent for retail buyers but repriced on Tuesday to yield 6.45
percent. That compares with a 4.11 percent yield on an AAA-rated
2042 bond on MMD's benchmark scale.
Yields on a 2053 issue of the same series finished at 6.85
percent, up from 6.50 percent, after a 25 basis-point increase
in the coupon to 6.50 percent.