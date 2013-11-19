Nov 19 Citigroup has preliminarily priced $1.78 billion of sewer debt for Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County, a market source said on Tuesday.

The senior lien sewer current interest warrants, totaling $395 million, garnered a top yield of 5.70 percent in the $205 million, Oct. 1, 2053, portion of the issue.

The insured portion of the deal, backed by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., has coupons ranging from 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent.