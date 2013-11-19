BRIEF-Drone Racing League files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
Nov 19 Citigroup has preliminarily priced $1.78 billion of sewer debt for Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson County, a market source said on Tuesday.
The senior lien sewer current interest warrants, totaling $395 million, garnered a top yield of 5.70 percent in the $205 million, Oct. 1, 2053, portion of the issue.
The insured portion of the deal, backed by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., has coupons ranging from 5.0 percent to 5.5 percent.
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
KIEV, April 3 Ukraine's central bank said on Monday that a new $1 billion aid tranche from the International Monetary Fund will strengthen financial stability.
WASHINGTON, April 3 A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity retreated from a 2-1/2-year high in March amid a decline in production and an inventory drawdown, but a surge in factory jobs indicated that the sector's energy-led recovery was gaining momentum.