BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
SEOUL Aug 16 South Korea's Jeju Air said on Tuesday it planned to buy three B737-800 planes from U.S. Boeing for 317 billion won ($291 million) by October 2018 to ensure stable supplies of planes. ($1=1,089.6200 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.