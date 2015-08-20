* Jeju Air's H1 OP increased nine-fold yoy
* Funds could be invested in infrastructure, personnel
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Aug 20 South Korea's largest low-cost
carrier Jeju Air Co has sought preliminary approval from the
stock exchange for a domestic initial public offering (IPO)
planned for this year, as the airline seeks fresh capital to
fuel its rapid growth.
Jeju Air expects to offer 20 percent to 30 percent of its
shares in the IPO, and could list in the fourth-quarter, its
chief financial officer had previously told Reuters. Some
analysts say the deal would value the carrier at about 700
billion won ($590.39 million).
The application by Jeju Air for approval was announced by
the Korea Exchange on Thursday. A Jeju Air spokesman said the
exact size of the offering, and whether it would consist of new
issuance or sale of existing shares, had not yet been decided.
The move towards an IPO comes just a week after talks
between Jeju Air and Singapore Airlines Ltd for the
latter to buy a stake in the low-cost carrier were called off.
Jeju Air, which reported revenues of 287 billion won and
operating profit of 28.8 billion won during the first half of
this year, said in a statement in July that operating profits
had grown nine-fold compared to the 3 billion won for the same
period last year.
"Jeju Air is expected to secure large amount of funds
through listing, and will upgrade their operations including
maintenance infrastructure, additional personnel and aircraft
purchase," said Lee Ji-yun, analyst at Daishin Securities.
($1 = 1,185.6600 won)
