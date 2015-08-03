Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 3 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, is working on a potential initial public offering that would value the business at as much as $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is working with banks, including Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, on the possible offering, which could raise around $600 million, the report said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1OL55Um)
Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and employs about 20,000 people.
The company has manufacturing and distribution locations in the United States and in more than 20 countries.
Onex had invested $871 million in Jeld-Wen for a 58 percent stake in 2011. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp has named former Fox executive Anthony Vinciquerra the new chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Vinciquerra's appointment is effective June 1. He replaces Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he would step down in the spring. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)