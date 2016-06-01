Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
June 1 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and J.P. Morgan were underwriting the IPO.
Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Richa Naidu)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage: