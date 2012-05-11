Courtroom sketch shows Jennifer Hudson and sister Julia Hudson reacting during arguments at the Cook County Criminal Court in Chicago, Illinois, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tad Hathaway

CHICAGO The jury in the murder trial of a man accused of killing three members of Grammy and Oscar winning actress Jennifer Hudson's family said on Friday it had reached a verdict.

The jury was expected to announce the verdict later on Friday afternoon.

The verdict came just hours after the panel had told Judge Charles Burns of Cook County Court that they were split but would continue deliberating.

William Balfour, 31, is accused of shooting to death Hudson's mother Darnell Donerson, 57, her brother Jason Hudson, 29, and her nephew Julian King, 7. He faces life in prison if convicted of the October 24, 2008, slayings.

Prosecutors lacked DNA or fingerprint evidence directly linking Balfour to the murders, but they built a circumstantial case. Evidence presented included showing he had a gun, was at the Hudson family home the morning of the 2008 murders, had repeatedly threatened to kill the family, and was motivated by jealousy of his estranged wife Julia Hudson's relationship with another man.

But defense attorneys poked holes in the case, insinuating that police and prosecutors concocted evidence and created a story to implicate Balfour.

The real murderer, Balfour's attorney said in her final statement on Wednesday, was likely an enemy of Jason Hudson, who the defense said dealt illicit drugs in the neighborhood and had been shot and wounded once before.

Jennifer Hudson, who won a Grammy for her debut album and an Academy Award for her role in the movie "Dreamgirls," flew home to identify the bodies and was the first to testify in the trial. She said she had known Balfour since grade school and had never liked him.

(Reporting By Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune)