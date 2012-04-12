By Andrea Burzynski
Jasper, and Teddy Roosevelt all walked into a bar in Texas. For
anyone but award-winning blogger Jenny Lawson, this would sound
like the beginning of a joke, but for her, it's just another
incident from her life.
In her debut novel, "Let's Pretend This Never Happened: (A
Mostly True Memoir)," Lawson, a.k.a. "The Bloggess," shares
hilarious anecdotes about her unusual childhood in rural Texas,
the idiosyncrasies of her marriage, and her own propensity for
blurting out comically inappropriate thoughts at awkward times.
The book, which hits shelves in the United States on April
17, takes cues from the memoirs of Tina Fey and David Sedaris in
its stream-of-consciousness sharing of bizarre and humorous
incidents from the author's life.
Though her popular blog, TheBloggess.com, receives 2-3
million hits per month and has been recognized by Forbes as one
of the top websites for women, Lawson had actually begun her
book for more personal reasons prior to taking up blogging.
"I wanted to remember all of these family stories, and I
wanted to have it so that I could one day give it to my
daughter," she told Reuters.
She said that blogging was a way to get herself in the
routine of writing everyday. Though it is written from her
trademark zany perspective, Lawson says that the contents of the
book are almost entirely distinct from her blog.
"I'm really proud that the majority of the book is
brand-new," she said. "I think it's going to give the people
who read the blog a much better perspective of exactly why I'm
as bizarre as I am, and where I came from."
Lawson begins her memoir with stories from her upbringing,
which includes wearing shoes made of bread sacks, inseminating a
cow, and being humiliated by a turkey that followed her to
school.
As an adult, she finds herself arguing with her husband
about whether Jesus was a zombie, attempting to remain deadpan
while questioning employees at her workplace about photos of
their genitals, and killing party conversations by blurting out
her disapproval of necrophilia.
All of the people mentioned in the book read it and approved
it before it was published, Lawson assured. Referring to the
title, she said that the book is "90 percent true" because
"everyone has different memories," but that the most outrageous
incidents are the ones least likely to be exaggerated.
In one such story, her father, a taxidermist, decided to
bring his pet donkey into the bar where he was meeting a friend
who was impersonating Teddy Roosevelt. The reason? Her father
was unsure of the local laws on leaving donkeys in vehicles.
"For them it's such a normal thing," she said, referring to
her parents. "It doesn't dawn on them that normal people don't
take donkeys into bars with Teddy Roosevelt impersonators. For
them, that's just like going to the movies."
In the preface, Lawson describes the book as "a love letter
to my family," and said that she eventually realized that the
experiences that she most wanted to forget are actually the ones
that made her who she is.
"One of the main things that my parents taught me that I
didn't include in the book was that to truly be polite, to be a
true gentlewoman, is to make everyone feel comfortable with
themselves," she said.
"That's the reason why both my mom and my dad have great
stories, and I would like to think I've inherited some of that
as well."
Law believes that we should all embrace the experiences that
we want to pretend never happened, and have a sense of humor
about life.
"If you can't laugh at it, then you're going to cry," she
said. "It's the ability to look at something and laugh about it
that turns something that's a monster into something that's so
much smaller and so much easier to deal with."
