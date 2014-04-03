(Corrects headline to show shareholders raising money, not
Jenoptik)
LONDON, April 3 A shareholder of German laser
technology firm Jenoptik has placed 4.8 million shares
at 12.15 euros each, a source said on Thursday, valuing the
placement at 58.32 million euros ($80.3 million).
Munich Re units Ergo and MEAG had sought to place
shares at between 12.15 and 13.08 euros ($17-$18), a Jenoptik
spokesman said. The share sale, which was run by UBS,
was worth 8.5 percent of the firm.
Jenoptik shares were last down 4.4 percent in at 0745 GMT.
($1 = 0.7263 Euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Simon Jessop)