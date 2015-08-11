FRANKFURT Aug 11 German laser and optical sensor maker Jenoptik said quarterly sales rose to a record high on strong sales of defence and civil systems and industrial measurement instruments.

Second-quarter sales rose 16 percent to 170 million euros and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped by a third to 18 million euros, beating the top estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Jenoptik confirmed its full-year forecasts on Tuesday to raise revenue to 650-690 million euros from 590 million in 2014, and to post an EBIT margin of 8.5-9.5 percent, compared with 8.7 percent a year earlier. It also said 2015 EBITDA should rise. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)