BRIEF-Shanghai AtHub receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
FRANKFURT, March 25 Jenoptik AG : * Says raises dividend to 0.20 EUR per share * Says aims for 2014 sales growth of 5-10 percent * Says sees 2014 EBIT of 55-62 million EUR
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.