Nov 12 Jenoptik AG
* Ceo says realisation of major international contract still
up in the air, so it is still a cause for uncertainty in 2014
outlook
* Ceo says, based on order intake, sees very strong growth
in defence and civil systems business next year
* Ceo says expects muted demand in semiconductor sector to
continue into next year
* Cfo says is seeing moderate prices for takeover targets,
won't rule out acquisition in next six months
* Ceo says expects double-digit percent growth in defence &
civil systems business next year
