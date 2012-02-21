By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 A strong U.S. stock
market rally since the start of 2012 may have lifted the Dow
Jones industrial average back near the 13,000 level, but the
market still undervalues many U.S.-listed multinationals, says a
co-manager of the $4 billion Jensen Quality Growth Fund.
Part of the reason is that investors too easily place
large-cap, diversified stocks into categories too narrow to
capture the breadth of their operations, according to the fund's
co-portfolio manager, Rob McIver. As a result, companies like
Emerson Electric Co and 3M Co do not get full
credit for high-tech innovations from software to wireless
networks.
"Sectors are very blunt tools," McIver said. "They're
shorthand. I would suggest calling (Emerson) an industrial is
too generalized, too simple."
Formerly called The Jensen Portfolio, the fund concentrates
on 29 stocks, distilled from a larger pool of companies with a
10-year track record of at least 15 percent return on equity.
Only 160 U.S.-listed companies meet that criteria, which
identify businesses that perform well across economic and market
cycles and weed out short-term market darlings.
About 20 percent of the fund is in industrials, nearly
double the sector's weighting in the S&P 500 index. The Quality
Growth Fund owns 2.1 million shares of 3M and about 3.8 million
of Emerson, which McIver calls attractive for its international
exposure and its no-nonsense chief executive, David Farr.
Praxair Inc and United Technologies Corp are
also top 10 holdings. United Tech, parent of Carrier air
conditioners and Pratt & Whitney jet engines, is well-placed for
growth in aerospace markets and has a track record of smart
acquisitions, McIver said.
"Even with this strong rally in the first part of this year,
we still see a lot of value," McIver said.
VALUE IN TECH AND HEALTHCARE
The Jensen Quality Growth Fund steers clear of three large
sectors: utilities, so tightly-regulated they cannot generate
high returns; telecoms, which have destroyed shareholder value
over the years; and energy, since energy businesses typically do
not price their own products.
The stocks McIver recommends are typically names with strong
brands and market positions, and that generate a lot of cash
that can be used for acquisitions, dividends or investment in
the business.
Such "all-weather businesses" can navigate though
economic cycles and the European debt crisis, which is
investors' biggest near-term concern, he said. November's U.S.
general election is another area of uncertainty, McIver said,
though he predicts the current partisan budget discussion will
eventually lead to a compromise that involves both higher
revenue and lower spending.
Besides industrials, the fund holds a larger investment in
technology and healthcare stocks than those sectors' weightings
in the S&P 500.
Tech holdings account for almost a quarter of the fund and
include Amphenol Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions
, Oracle, Microsoft and Adobe Systems
Inc, which McIver likes for its software used by
graphic designers and web designers.
Among the healthcare investments are Abbott Laboratories
and Becton Dickinson. The fund recently added
Varian Medical Systems.
Palo Alto-based Varian, whose rivals include General
Electric, does not pay a dividend and faces pricing
pressure from U.S. customers, but its expensive high-end
products come with long service contracts and hospitals tend to
stick with them once they are installed. Demand from China is
high.
"It's actually exporting from Palo Alto to China its
high-end $4 million machines, and Varian is required by its
Chinese customers to certify that the products are Made in the
USA," McIver said, citing a recent visit to Varian headquarters.
The fund owned about 1 million Varian shares as of December.
The fund owns both Coca-Cola and Pepsico,
which it considers distinct businesses, but its Pepsi holding is
larger. McIver praised Pepsi's snack foods business and the
company's ability to reach frontier markets, a skill he said is
also demonstrated by Colgate-Palmolive.