NEW YORK Feb 21 A strong U.S. stock market rally since the start of 2012 may have lifted the Dow Jones industrial average back near the 13,000 level, but the market still undervalues many U.S.-listed multinationals, says a co-manager of the $4 billion Jensen Quality Growth Fund.

Part of the reason is that investors too easily place large-cap, diversified stocks into categories too narrow to capture the breadth of their operations, according to the fund's co-portfolio manager, Rob McIver. As a result, companies like Emerson Electric Co and 3M Co do not get full credit for high-tech innovations from software to wireless networks.

"Sectors are very blunt tools," McIver said. "They're shorthand. I would suggest calling (Emerson) an industrial is too generalized, too simple."

Formerly called The Jensen Portfolio, the fund concentrates on 29 stocks, distilled from a larger pool of companies with a 10-year track record of at least 15 percent return on equity. Only 160 U.S.-listed companies meet that criteria, which identify businesses that perform well across economic and market cycles and weed out short-term market darlings.

About 20 percent of the fund is in industrials, nearly double the sector's weighting in the S&P 500 index. The Quality Growth Fund owns 2.1 million shares of 3M and about 3.8 million of Emerson, which McIver calls attractive for its international exposure and its no-nonsense chief executive, David Farr.

Praxair Inc and United Technologies Corp are also top 10 holdings. United Tech, parent of Carrier air conditioners and Pratt & Whitney jet engines, is well-placed for growth in aerospace markets and has a track record of smart acquisitions, McIver said.

"Even with this strong rally in the first part of this year, we still see a lot of value," McIver said.

VALUE IN TECH AND HEALTHCARE

The Jensen Quality Growth Fund steers clear of three large sectors: utilities, so tightly-regulated they cannot generate high returns; telecoms, which have destroyed shareholder value over the years; and energy, since energy businesses typically do not price their own products.

The stocks McIver recommends are typically names with strong brands and market positions, and that generate a lot of cash that can be used for acquisitions, dividends or investment in the business.

Such "all-weather businesses" can navigate though economic cycles and the European debt crisis, which is investors' biggest near-term concern, he said. November's U.S. general election is another area of uncertainty, McIver said, though he predicts the current partisan budget discussion will eventually lead to a compromise that involves both higher revenue and lower spending.

Besides industrials, the fund holds a larger investment in technology and healthcare stocks than those sectors' weightings in the S&P 500.

Tech holdings account for almost a quarter of the fund and include Amphenol Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions , Oracle, Microsoft and Adobe Systems Inc, which McIver likes for its software used by graphic designers and web designers.

Among the healthcare investments are Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson. The fund recently added Varian Medical Systems.

Palo Alto-based Varian, whose rivals include General Electric, does not pay a dividend and faces pricing pressure from U.S. customers, but its expensive high-end products come with long service contracts and hospitals tend to stick with them once they are installed. Demand from China is high.

"It's actually exporting from Palo Alto to China its high-end $4 million machines, and Varian is required by its Chinese customers to certify that the products are Made in the USA," McIver said, citing a recent visit to Varian headquarters. The fund owned about 1 million Varian shares as of December.

The fund owns both Coca-Cola and Pepsico, which it considers distinct businesses, but its Pepsi holding is larger. McIver praised Pepsi's snack foods business and the company's ability to reach frontier markets, a skill he said is also demonstrated by Colgate-Palmolive.