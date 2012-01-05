LOS ANGELES "Mission: Impossible" star Jeremy Renner emerged unscathed from a bar fight in Thailand, his spokesman said on Thursday, but a hotel manager in his party was attacked with an ax.

A spokeswoman for Renner, 40, who also played the lead in Oscar-winning Iraq war movie "The Hurt Locker", denied media reports that the actor was hurt in the bloody incident in the Thai resort of Phuket early on Wednesday.

"Jeremy Renner was indeed in a bar in Phuket Thailand as a vicious attack on a patron took place but was not injured or involved. He exited as the fight took place," Renner's publicist said in a statement.

Renner, who co-stars with Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol", is currently working in the Philippines on "The Bourne Legacy" -- the latest in the Bourne action movie franchise, the publicist said.

The Phuket Gazette said on Thursday that six staff at the pub were arrested and charged with attempted murder of the general manager of a local resort hotel.

Manager Vorasit Issara was stabbed in the stomach and slashed in the neck with an ax, Phuket police told local reporters.

