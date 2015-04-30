By Patricia Vicente Rua
| LISBON, April 30
LISBON, April 30 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins had an encouraging start of the year in its
main market Poland despite food deflation and it projects that
profitability there will be higher for all of 2015 than in the
first quarter, its CEO said.
"We expect that food deflation in Poland will continue and
are therefore prepared for it," Pedro Soares dos Santos wrote in
an e-mailed reply to questions from Reuters.
Customers were buying more after an expansion of the product
range and the company was working to contain costs, he said.
Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted an unexpected near 4
percent increase in quarterly net profit as same-store sales at
its Polish division Biedronka rose nearly 3 percent. Sales in
Portugal also rose. Jeronimo stocks rose 7
percent after the results.
Soares dos Santos also said market research showed Biedronka
had "important market share gains in January and February".
"We have reasons to believe we're on the right track to meet
our objectives... We maintain our forecast that Biedronka EBITDA
margin will not fall below 6.5 percent for the whole of this
year," the CEO said.
The margin, a key measure of profitability, slipped to 6.3
percent in the quarter from a year earlier. For all of 2014 the
margin fell one percentage point to 6.8 percent.
The company hopes to hit 11 billion euros in Biedronka sales
by 2017 after last year's 8.4 billion.
In Portugal, Soares dos Santos said the company was focused
on increasing sales "even if it means sacrificing some of the
margin".
He said the return of positive food inflation in the first
quarter after deflation in the last quarter of 2014 was "a timid
but positive sign," but did not expect any easing of discounts
in the market where price competition is heavy.
(Writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)