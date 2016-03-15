LISBON, March 15 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins plans to expand its supermarket network in its newest
market Colombia to around 1,000 stores by the end of 2020, up
from 142 stores at the end of last year, on investment of at
least 500 million euros.
Jeronimo Martins, whose main revenue-generating unit is in
Poland, said in a presentation it will open between 70 and 100
stores in the Latin American country this year. Also, at least
one distribution centre per year should be opened until 2020.
Jeronimo Martins, which does not expect EBITDA to turn
positive in Colombia before 2018, projected an investment of
between 500 million and 600 million euros in the country, at
constant exchange rate, over the five-year period.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)