LISBON, Nov 13 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins reassured investors on Thursday that it still expects strong sales growth and good profitability at its leading unit - Poland's Biedronka - despite a disappointing performance so far this year.

Shares in the company jumped 8.6 percent to 8.69 euros in morning trading in Lisbon.

Jeronimo Martins said sales should reach 11 billion euros(13.70 billion US dollars) in 2017, a 55 percent rise from 2013 levels. However, this is lower than its previous target for 2016 (12 billion euros), announced a year ago.

Jeronimo Martins said in a presentation that overall, "our growth opportunity in Poland remains intact nd Biedronka is uniquely positioned to win" thanks to further expected growth of Poland's food retail market, where Biedronka's discount store network is the leader.

The company expected Biedronka's EBITDA margin to be above 6.5 percent in 2015-17. In the first nine months of the year, the margin fell 100 basis points from a year ago to 7 percent due to tough price competition and food price deflation, triggering concerns among analysts about waning profitability.

On Oct. 29, the company reported a bigger-than-expected 20 percent drop in third-quarter net profit as a fall in consumer prices hit margins in Poland, where it decided to cut back on new store openings this year.

Now, Jeronimo Martins said it expects a "very strong operational cash flow" in the period at Biedronka, reaching 1.5 billion euros a year after capital expenditure.

BESI retail analyst Felipe Rosa said the sales and EBITDA targets "are quite aggressive" following the disappointing performance, and above his estimates even though new store openings were below the 350 units expected by the analyst.

The company said it will open at least 300 new outlets in Poland in its current store format by 2017 and invest to upgrade the existing network of some 2,500 stores there.

Jeronimo Martins said it would invest 700 million to 800 million euros in Biedronka through 2017, 40 percent of that amount to upgrade the network of stores. (1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Vincent Baby)