LISBON Oct 29 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins on Wednesday posted a steeper-than-expected 20 percent drop in third-quarter net profit due to tough price competition and an overall fall in consumer prices in its key market Poland, even as sales rose.

Net profit at the company, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest at home, fell to 92 million euros ($116.5 million) in the third quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 8 percent to 206 million euros.

Analysts had forecast, on average, a net profit of 105 million euros and EBITDA of 217 million.

Total sales rose 7 percent to 3.28 billion euros.

It also said its EBITDA margin fell to 6.3 percent in the period from 7.3 percent a year ago.

