LISBON, March 4 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins on Wednesday posted a worse-than-expected 36.5
percent drop in quarterly net profit due to increased costs and
food deflation amid tough price competition, even as its sales
increased.
It said it still saw deflation as a major challenge this
year, at least through the first half, but did not expect
profitability at its key Polish unit to fall much further in
2015 after its decline upset the market earlier this year.
Net profit at the company, which is the largest food
retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, fell to
65 million euros in the fourth quarter, while earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell
almost 9 percent to 186 million euros.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net
profit of 85 million euros and EBITDA of 189 million.
Total net sales rose 7 percent to 3.35 billion euros in the
quarter.
"Despite the strong market share performance of our banners,
consolidated results were impacted by ... strong food deflation
affecting top line, cost inflation and start-up losses," it
said, referring to its new Ara supermarket chain in Colombia and
the Hebe pharmacies network in Poland.
Operating costs rose 11 percent to 526 million euros.
Its main unit - Polish discount store chain Biedronka - saw
its EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability that analysts look
closely at, fall to 6.8 percent for all of 2014 from 7.8 percent
in 2014.
But Jeronimo Martins said the margin this year would be at
least 6.5 percent.
It expects to boost sales at Biedronka by increasing its
offering and competitiveness to regain sales growth at
same-store level after a fall of nearly 1 percent in 2014. Sales
increased thanks to new stores.
Jeronimo Martins plans to increase investment this year to
between 500 million and 550 million euros, 60 percent of it for
the Polish unit, from 470 million euros in 2014.
