LISBON, April 29 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins posted a near 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit as same-store sales at its key Polish division rose despite food deflation and tough price competition.

Net profit at the company, which is the largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest domestically, rose to 64.8 million euros in the first quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 4.7 percent to nearly 166 million euros ($185 million).

Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net profit of 58 million euros and EBITDA of 157 million.

Total net sales rose 9.4 percent to around 3.19 billion euros in the quarter, also exceeding expectations.

"In line with our expectations we had a good start to the year even though food deflation continues to challenge our operations, particularly in Poland," the company said in a statement, adding that it expected food deflation to persist throughout the year.

Same-store sales at Polish Biedronka which fell last year, rose 2.9 percent despite 3.8 percent food deflation. Total Beidronka sales, including new stores jumped 11 percent to 2.17 billion euros.

EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - at Biedronka fell to 6.3 percent from 6.5 percent a year ago, but the company reiterated its previous guidance that the margin will not fall below 6.5 percent for the whole year.

In Portugal, where food prices edged up from negative territory in the quarter, the company's Pingo Doce supermarket chain and Recheio cash-and-carry outlets also delivered sales growth of around 4 percent.

Jeronimo shares had closed 0.16 percent higher before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which fell 1.4 percent.

($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)