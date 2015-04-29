April 29 Portugal's retailer Jeronimo Martin says in a statement:

* First-quarter net profit up 3.9 percent at 64.8 million euros ($72.4 million) versus average analysts' forecast of 58 million.

* EBITDA up 4.7 percent at 165.7 million euros versus average analysts' forecast 157 million.

* Sales up 9.4 percent at 3.187 billion euros versus average analysts forecast 3.13 billion.

* EBITDA margin at key Polish unit Biedronka 6.3 percent, down from 6.5 percent a year earlier.

* Says like-for-like sales at Biedronka rose.

($1 = 0.8953 euros)