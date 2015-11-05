LISBON Nov 5 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins posted a slightly higher-than-expected 11.5
percent rise in quarterly net profit from a year-ago as sales
rose 7.6 percent, driven by its key Polish division.
Third-quarter net profit at the company, which is the
largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest
domestically, rose to 103 million euros ($112 million), while
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose about 9 percent to 224 million euros.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net
profit of 100 million euros and EBITDA of 222 million.
Total net sales rose to 3.53 billion euros in the quarter,
also exceeding expectations of 3.51 billion.
EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - at the Polish
unit Biedronka fell to 6.9 percent in the first nine months of
the year, 10 basis points lower than a year ago, but slightly
above 6.8 percent reported in the first six months of the year.
"In view of the strength of the balance sheet and the cash
flow generated over the period, the board will request an
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to approve the payment in
2015 of 236 million euros from free reserves," the company said
reiterating that it planned to deliver on its 2015 targets.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)