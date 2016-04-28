LISBON, April 28 Portuguese retailer Jeronimo
Martins posted a slightly higher-than-expected 19
percent rise in quarterly net profit from a year-ago as sales
increased almost 6 percent, driven by its key Polish division
where profitability rose.
First-quarter net profit at the company, which is the
largest food retailer in Poland and the second-largest
domestically, was 77.3 million euros, while earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose
almost 11 percent to 183.4 million euros.
Analysts in a Reuters survey had forecast, on average, a net
profit of 75 million euros and EBITDA of 182 million.
Total net sales rose to 3.38 billion euros in the quarter,
also slightly exceeding expectations of 3.33 billion.
EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - at the Polish
unit Biedronka rose 30 basis points from a year ago to 6.6
percent, Jeronimo Martins said, adding that it expected to reach
its previously announced targets this year.
In a separate statement, the company said it had received an
offer worth 285 million euros for its manufacturing and services
subsidiary Monterroio from its key shareholder - Sociedade
Francisco Manuel dos Santos and was evaluating the offer.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)